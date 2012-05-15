* Android share surges in Spain, Italy, Germany
* Apple gains in US, Britain; slips in Europe
* Windows Phone share jumps to 3-6 pct on Nokia switch
* Nokia's Symbian, RIM fall most
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, May 15 Google's Android
smartphone software stretched its market lead in early 2012,
helped by new models from handset makers like Samsung and HTC
and piling the pressure on rivals like Research In Motion
and Nokia.
Research from Kantar WorldPanel on Tuesday showed Android
gaining share strongly in most of seven major markets -
Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United
States - in the 12 weeks to mid April.
In Spain and Italy, its market share more than doubled
year-on-year to 72 percent and 49 percent respectively, while it
almost doubled to 62 percent in Germany.
Strong demand for the iPhone 4S helped market No.2 Apple
narrow the gap with Android in the United States and
Britain, but its share slipped in continental Europe.
Microsoft's Windows Phone began to show some signs
of growth thanks to Nokia's decision to swap its legacy Symbian
platform for Windows.
Windows' share in Germany more than doubled to 6 percent
over the past year, and climbed to 3-4 percent in Britain,
France, Italy and the United States.
These gains came at the expense of Nokia's Symbian platform
and Canadian BlackBerry maker Research In Motion, the biggest
market share losers. RIM's share in the U.S. market dropped to
just 3 percent from 9 percent a year earlier.
Kantar said HTC's One X model made a strong start in
Britain, making the Top 10 list for the 12 week period even
though it was on sale for less than a week.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mark Potter)