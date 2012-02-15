BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
Feb 15 The following table shows fourth-quarter 2011 sales of mobile phones, as reported by research firm Gartner. The quarterly numbers are in millions of handsets.
Q4 2011 Q4 2010 change % Nokia 111.7 122.3 -9 Samsung 92.7 79.2 +17 Apple 35.5 16.0 +121 ZTE 18.9 9.0 +110 LG 16.9 30.1 -44 Huawei 14.0 7.8 +79 RIM 13.2 14.8 -11 HTC 10.8 8.9 +21 Motorola 10.1 10.9 -7 Alcatel 9.0 8.0 +13 (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 Sweden's government will draft a new bank tax proposal after scrapping its initial plan, but it is unclear if the new bill will be ready before the 2018 election, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Saturday.