Fitch Rates Abbott's Notes Offering 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Abbott Laboratories' senior unsecured notes offering. The notes are offered to exchange for the roughly $3.1 billion outstanding senior unsecured notes of St. Jude Medical, Inc. (St. Jude), which Abbott acquired in January 2017. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --While St. Jude is a good strategic fit, the acquisition will significantly stress