LONDON, June 28 European regulators have
recommended approval of a copycat version of the blockbuster
rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade, the first time a green light
has been given for such an antibody-based medicine.
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had
backed approval of Remsima, made by South Korea's Celltrion
, which is a so-called biosimilar version of Johnson
& Johnson and Merck & Co's injectable drug.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
The European Medicine's Agency also recommended approval for
Hospira's Inflectra, which is also a biosimilar version
of Remicade.