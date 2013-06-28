LONDON, June 28 European regulators have recommended approval of a copycat version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade, the first time a green light has been given for such an antibody-based medicine.

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had backed approval of Remsima, made by South Korea's Celltrion , which is a so-called biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co's injectable drug.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

The European Medicine's Agency also recommended approval for Hospira's Inflectra, which is also a biosimilar version of Remicade.