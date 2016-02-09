Feb 9 A medical advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended approval of a biosimilar form of Johnson & Johnson's Remicade arthritis drug, deciding it was highly similar to the blockbuster branded product.

The independent panel determined that clinical trials of the biosimilar from Celltrion Inc and Pfizer Inc , called Remsima, showed no clinically meaningful differences between it and Remicade in treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and a related condition called ankylosing spondylitis.

Moreover, the panel agreed that Remsima is likely similarly safe and effective for other conditions Remicade treats, including psoriasis and inflammatory bowel conditions like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, even though Remsima was not tested against those conditions. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernard Orr)