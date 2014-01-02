BRIEF-AcouSort signs its third cooperation agreement for OEM project
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project
SEOUL Jan 2 South Korea's Celltrion Inc said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that its largest shareholder is in talks with an interested party or parties to sell a controlling stake in the biotech firm.
Celltrion received European backing to sell a copycat version of the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade last year.
Celltrion chose JP Morgan to advise on the sale last year, after its president said he will seek a buyer among multinational drugmakers for the controlling interest in the firm.
A spokesman for Celltrion declined to comment on the names or number of the interested party or parties.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 14 The world should be far better prepared for the next Ebola outbreak, with further promising results on Tuesday showing the potential of a long-lasting vaccine against the deadly virus.