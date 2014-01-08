PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL Jan 8 Celltrion Inc shares jumped by 9.7 percent on Wednesday after South Korean media such as online news outlet Edaily reported that Roche Holding AG , Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and AstraZeneca Plc were among parties in talks to acquire the biotech firm.
Celltrion, the biggest firm in the country's second-tier KOSDAQ share market, said last week that its largest shareholder is in talks with interested parties to sell a controlling stake in the company.
A Celltrion spokesman declined to comment.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.