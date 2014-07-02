SEOUL, July 2 Celltrion Inc said on Wednesday its top shareholder is no longer considering a sale of a stake in the biotechnology company.

Founder and Chief Executive Seo Jung-jin last year said he would seek a buyer among multinational drugmakers for his controlling interest in the company.

Celltrion is the largest stock on South Korea's junior bourse with a market value of 4.87 trillion won ($4.83 billion) as of Wednesday's close.

($1 = 1009.1000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)