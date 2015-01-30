* EBIT ex items 3.3 bln SEK vs consensus 3.1 bln

* Emerging market growth, cost cuts give boost

* Seeing greater competition in incontinence market

* Shares up 8 pct, touch 12-month high (Adds detail, background, shares)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 Hygiene products firm SCA has posted a bigger quarterly profit than expected, as savings and emerging market growth helped offset higher pulp costs due a stronger dollar.

Its shares jumped to a 12-month high of 201.9 crowns in early trade and were up 8 percent at 198.1 crowns by 0811 GMT.

Operating profit before one-off costs at Europe's biggest tissue maker and global No. 1 incontinence pad maker rose to 3.25 billion crowns ($393 million) from a 3.16 billion a year earlier.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for 3.09 billion.

SCA has been upgrading products to counter the return last year of Procter & Gamble to the incontinence segment, where demand is growing as populations grow older and emerging markets such as China get wealthier.

SCA, which also competes with Kimberly-Clark and Georgia-Pacific, said incontinence product demand grew in 2014, mainly in European and North American retail and in emerging markets. For tissue, growth was good in China and Russia.

However the company warned of competitive pressures.

"The global market for hygiene products was affected by higher competition and low growth in mature markets," Chief Executive Jan Johansson said. "The market for incontinence products was affected by greater competition and campaign activity."

SCA is at the centre of a corporate spending scandal that last week led to its chairman Sverker Martin-Lof resigning from the boards of powerful investment company Industrivarden, SCA's main owner.

In the latest of a string of reports on lavish spending, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported Johansson and his daughter used SCA's jet to fly to the soccer World Cup in Brazil last year. Johansson told the paper the purpose of the trip included reviewing strategic expansion options.

SCA said it would pay a dividend of 5.25 crowns per share, up from last year's 4.25 crowns and compared with a forecast 5.18 crowns.

Before its latest rise the Swedish company traded at 15.8 times forecast earnings, below 20.1 for P&G and 19.0 for Kimberly-Clark, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 8.2692 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Holmes)