July 19 Swedish hygiene products firm SCA posted on Tuesday a smaller than expected rise in second-quarter core earnings and sales below forecast, sending its shares lower.

* Q2 operating profit excluding one-offs at the world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker rose to 3.41 bln SEK ($396.9 mln) from a year-ago 3.22 billion, vs mean forecast 3.52 bln in Reuters poll.

* SCA shares drop 4.1 pct at 1217 GMT.

* Organic sales growth, which excludes exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, was 2 pct.

* In emerging markets, which accounted for 31% of net sales, organic sales growth was 6%, while in mature markets it was 0%

* Q2 net sales amounted to SEK 29.1 bln vs mean poll forecast 29.7 bln.

* Division Personal Care grew Q2 sales organically by 5 pct, division Tissue by 3 pct and division Forest Products decreased by 7 pct.

* SCA says Kraftliner, solid-wood products and pulp showed lower prices, including exchange rate effects, while prices on publication papers were higher.

* CEO Magnus Groth says integration of Wausau Paper working very well and ahead of plan.

* CEO says work to divide group in two different divisions going according to plan, no news to share.

* CEO says has plans for continued cost savings in all three business areas.

