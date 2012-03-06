BRASILIA, March 6 Banks began cutting
access to credit to debt-laden Brazilian electricity distributor
Celpa following news reports that its parent company, Grupo Rede
Energia, was up for sale, the company's largest
shareholder said on Tuesday.
Celpa filed last week for bankruptcy protection in a
Brazilian court, citing a "very difficult financial and economic
situation." Celpa's access to credit has dropped dramatically
since November, when news of Grupo Rede's sale first arose,
Jorge Queiroz Jr., who owns 54 percent of Rede, told regulators
at a hearing.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)