* State-owned Eletrobras could rescue Rede, CEO says
* Rede's unit Celpa asked for bankruptcy protection
* Two bidders walked out of talks to buy Grupo Rede
* Situation mirrors woes in power distribution sector
By Leila Coimbra and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SÃO PAULO, Feb 28 Brazil's
state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras
could help bail out debt-laden rival Grupo Rede Energia
if requested by the federal government, Chief
Executive José da Costa Carvalho Neto said on Tuesday.
The woes facing Grupo Rede, including rampant debt and
slowing revenue growth, could cause "economic and social
malaise" that could justify a rescue plan, Carvalho Neto told
reporters in Rio de Janeiro. He did not say whether the federal
government has already suggested a plan or requested a bail out.
Carvalho's remarks came hours after Celpa, an electricity
distribution unit of Grupo Rede serving the northern state of
Pará, filed for bankruptcy protection citing "a worsening
financial and economic situation." Grupo Rede's liabilities
almost tripled to 6 billion reais ($3.4 billion) over the past
five years.
"If we are called upon, we will have to do something,"
Carvalho Neto said, referring to a potential bailout of Grupo
Rede. "It will entirely be a decision of the federal
government."
In recent weeks, efforts by Grupo Rede's Chairman and
largest shareholder Jorge Queiroz Jr to sell part or all of its
54 percent stake in the company have suffered serious setbacks.
China's State Grid and AES Corp gave up on buying
the stake, citing regulatory risks and the high price requested
by Queiroz, sources with knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
Yields on Grupo Rede's 11.125 percent perpetual bond
were at 13.91 percent on Tuesday, unchanged
from Monday. Last week, they soared by about one percentage
point to 14.15 percent after State Grid pulled out of the
bidding process.
APPARENTLY, NO BIDDERS LEFT
Queiroz's stake is valued at 1.1 billion reais by sources
and analysts. Since both State Grid and AES gave up on Grupo
Rede, speculation had mounted that Eletrobras and rival CPFL
Energia could buy Queiroz out.
Grupo Rede's assets have been considered a takeover target
as the government and private companies boost their market share
in power distribution, a segment in which bigger scale offsets
the risk of lower power rates in coming years. Consolidation is
key for the companies, known as DisCos, to gain financial and
operating muscle.
Yet, apparently, there are no firm bidders left for the
company.
In an interview with Reuters earlier in the day, CPFL
Energia Chief Executive Wilson Ferreira Junior said the company
is unlikely to expand its distribution business much beyond its
current areas - raising questions about whether the company
would bid for Grupo Rede.
Many power utilities might be considering selling or merging
with rivals as stricter rules for rate increases take effect
later this year, Ferreira said.
Eletrobras, which the federal government has tasked with
executing a plan to boost investment and foster competition to
lower electricity rates across Brazil, owns 34 percent of Celpa
and is a major creditor of the unit. Celpa has for years
grappled with too much debt.
"In spite of the efforts by management with creditors and
potential investors (in the company), the request for bankruptcy
protection was inevitable as the financial and economic problems
of Celia aggravated," Celpa said in a securities filing, adding
that the company aims to keep serving its customers.
One solution for Celpa and other assets controlled by Grupo
Rede could be a breakup, analysts told Reuters.
A federal government-led purchase of electricity
distribution assets, however, may not guarantee a solution to
the industry's problems, which range from regulatory noise to
slowing profit growth and mounting competition, according to
Rafael Andreatta, an analyst with São Paulo-based brokerage
Planner Corretora.
