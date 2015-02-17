Feb 17 British drugmaker Celsus Therapeutics Plc's stock plunged as much as 83 percent after the company's skin cream failed the main goal of a mid-stage study.

Celsus chief executive Gur Roshwalb said he was "surprised" by the number of patients who responded to a placebo.

The cream, MRX-6, is being developed to treat atopic dermatitis, or eczema, a chronic skin rash or inflammation that often appears in infancy or childhood. The cause of the disease is unknown.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that eczema affects between 9 and 30 percent of the U.S. population.

Celsus said it would analyze the data from the trial and determine the next steps for the drug, its lead compound.

The company's stock was down 80 percent at $1.22 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)