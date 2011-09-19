* Plans to sell 6 mln shares at C$25 each

* Underwriters have option to buy additional 900,000 shares

* Offering co-led by FirstEnergy Capital, RBC Capital Markets

* Bought deal to close on Oct. 7 (Rewrites throughout with details on increased financing)

Sept 19 Canadian oil and gas explorer Celtic Exploration Ltd increased the size of its equity offering by 20 percent to C$150 million, just two hours after outlining its initial plans.

Celtic, whose operations are focused in Western Canada, plans to initially use the proceeds to pay down debt and thereafter, to fund exploration and development activities.

The company now plans to sell, on a bought deal basis, 6 million common shares at C$25 each -- which is 4 percent lower than their closing price on Friday -- to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by FirstEnergy Capital and RBC Capital Markets.

Earlier on Monday, Celtic had planned to offer 5 million shares at the same price.

The underwriters also have the option buy an additional 900,000 common shares at the same price within a 30 day period following the closing of the offering on Oct. 7. If this option is fully exercised the proceeds would increase to C$172.5 million.

In a bought deal, an underwriter or syndicate buys shares from a company before selling them on to the public, reducing risk and uncertainty for the issuer.

This is the second time this year the company has raised money through bought deal financing to pay down debt and fund its exploration and development activities.

It closed a C$101.5 million equity offering, co-led by the same underwriters in March.

The company's shares were down 3.5 percent at C$25.11 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Viraj Nair)