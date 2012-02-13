Feb 13 Celtic Exploration Ltd
said its 2011 oil and gas reserves more than doubled, driven by
growth at its Resthaven and Kaybob Duvernay areas.
The Calgary, Alberta-based oil and gas company said it was
able to offset the effect of lower natural gas prices by
increasing its liquids-rich natural gas reserves at the Montney
and Duvernay shales.
At December 31, Celtic's proved plus probable reserves were
139.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 106 percent from the
year ago.
