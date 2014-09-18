BRIEF-Capital First raises 950 mln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
Sept 18 Celtic Property Developments SA :
* Said on Wednesday the Regional Court in Warsaw registered its name change from Celtic Property Developments SA to CPD SA
* Said the court also registered the company's capital increase, by no more than 979,136 zlotys, through the issue of new series A bonds convertible to the company's series G shares.
* Said it will issue no more than 9,791,360 series G shares at the nominal value of 0.10 zloty per share
* Said it will issue series A bonds of the total nominal value of no more than 8 million euros that will be convertible to series G shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Says raised 950 million rupees by issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2n58Z6A Further company coverage:
* Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary
March 14 Air Methods Corp said on Tuesday it would be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC in a deal valuing the U.S. medical helicopter company at $2.5 billion, including debt.