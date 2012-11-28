BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development reports acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
* Press release - Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
Nov 28 Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's second-largest integrated oil company, said it will invest C$1.55 billion for a 50 percent stake in Celtic Exploration Ltd after Celtic is taken over by parent Exxon Mobil Corp .
Exxon Mobil, which owns 69.6 percent of Imperial, said in October that it would buy Celtic through its Canadian subsidiary ExxonMobil Canada for C$2.6 billion.
* Press release - Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)