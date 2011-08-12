* Q2 net income C$4 mln vs C$3.2 mln year ago
* Q2 rev down 4 pct to C$54.8 mln
* Lowers FY avg production outlook to 18,400-18,700 boe/d
* Shares up 13 percent
(Adds analyst comment in third paragraph, share movement)
Aug 12 Celtic Exploration's
second-quarter profit rose despite adverse weather conditions
and plant downtime hurting output, and the oil and natural gas
company backed its 2011 exit production outlook, sending its
shares up 13 percent.
Celtic still expects to exit 2011 with 24,500 boe/d in
average production. Capital expenditure is forecast at C$260
million ($262.4 million).
BMO Capital Markets analyst Jim Byrne said the quarter's
production decline was expected and Celtic's Resthaven Montney
block in Alberta is expected to drive momentum in the
second-half of the year.
Celtic expects to bring Resthaven production on-stream by
September and it has already begun construction of a gas
gathering and pipeline system in the area.
"The wells at Resthaven are expected to produce associated
liquids at a rate of 40-50 barrels per million cubic feet of
natural gas," the company said in a statement.
Celtic expects production to average between 18,400-18,700
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), lower than the
19,300-19,700 boe/d forecast earlier.
Combined oil and gas production in the second-quarter fell
16 percent to 15,203 boe/d .
April-June net income rose to C$4 million, or 4 Canadian
cents per share, compared with C$3.2 million, or 4 Canadian
cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue before royalties fell 4 percent to C$54.8 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 4 Canadian
cents on revenue of C$58.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company rose 13 percent to C$23.98, before
paring some gains to trade up at C$22.96 in early trade on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)