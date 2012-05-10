May 10 Oil and gas producer Celtic Exploration Ltd posted a first-quarter loss on lower gas prices and lowered the production forecast hit by gas plant outages in Alberta.

Celtic cut its average 2012 production outlook to 24,500 to 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 26,000 to 26,500 boed. Exit forecast of 29,900 boed remains unchanged.

The company also increased capital expenditure budget for the year by 7 percent to C$322 million.

January-March combined production rose 20 percent to 18,735 boed.

The company lost C$14.1 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$672,000, or 1 Canadian cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, before royalties and financial instruments, fell 3 percent to C$52.2 million.

Funds from operations fell 21 percent to C$25.9 million.

Shares of the Calgary-based company, which has a market value of about $1.43 billion, closed at C$13.32 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)