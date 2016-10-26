Oct 26 The central bank of the six-nation Central African CEMAC zone held the region's main interest rate at 2.45 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank also slightly revised down its 2016 growth forecast for the region, which has been hit hard by a slump in commodity prices, especially oil, to 1.7 percent, from 1.8 percent previously.

The CEMAC zone includes Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.