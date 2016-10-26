Oct 26 The central bank of the six-nation
Central African CEMAC zone held the region's main interest rate
at 2.45 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bank also slightly revised down its 2016 growth forecast
for the region, which has been hit hard by a slump in commodity
prices, especially oil, to 1.7 percent, from 1.8 percent
previously.
The CEMAC zone includes Cameroon, Central African Republic,
Chad, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.
