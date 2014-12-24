Former Monte Paschi chairman Profumo to stand trial in usury case - document
MILAN, March 22 An Italian judge has ordered former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to face trial in a case of alleged usury, a court document said.
Dec 24 Cembra Money Bank AG :
* Reports conclusions of FINMA investigation about collaboration with former credit agent
* Finma has concluded enforcement proceedings against Cembra Money Bank regarding its relationships with credit agents and collaboration with former external credit agent working with Zurich branch
* Says FINMA found that Cembra Money Bank, before terminating relationship with credit agent in 2011, significantly violated regulatory provisions regarding control and organization
* Says there are no financial consequences for Cembra Money Bank other than cost of investigation and bank's own legal cost related to examination, which add up to about 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)
* Confirms its full year guidance for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen could return to the European hybrid bond market in the second half of the year, the company's head of group treasury said on an investor call on Wednesday.
ZURICH, March 22 UBS will impose a charge on wealthy clients for cash they hold in euros, a reaction to the negative interest rate environment in the euro zone.