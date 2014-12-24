Dec 24 Cembra Money Bank AG :

* Reports conclusions of FINMA investigation about collaboration with former credit agent

* Finma has concluded enforcement proceedings against Cembra Money Bank regarding its relationships with credit agents and collaboration with former external credit agent working with Zurich branch

* Says FINMA found that Cembra Money Bank, before terminating relationship with credit agent in 2011, significantly violated regulatory provisions regarding control and organization

* Says there are no financial consequences for Cembra Money Bank other than cost of investigation and bank's own legal cost related to examination, which add up to about 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)

* Confirms its full year guidance for 2014