* Stock has lost more than 50 pct over last 2 weeks
* A new covenant waiver would boost debt costs
By Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez
MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 Mexican cement maker Cemex
will just miss key performance goals as it struggles to
generate enough cash to get below its targeted ratio of debt to
earnings by year's end, analysts said on Tuesday.
Ending the year with a weaker cash generation than Cemex
currently forecasts could trigger higher debt-servicing costs
for the company, whose share price has fallen more than 50
percent in the last two weeks.
Four of six analysts surveyed by Reuters think the company
will miss a December target for debt to be no more than seven
times its earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA).
Average expectations are for Cemex's year-end EBITDA to
come in at $2.30 billion while funded debt -- or that backed by
instruments such as bonds maturing in more than a year -- is
projected at $16.21 billion.
Under those projections, the debt to EBITDA ratio would
come in at 7.04 times in December, just above the target of
seven times. At the end of June, the ratio was 7.16.
Analysts think that given current deteriorating market
conditions, Cemex will probably need a new waiver on the
covenants, or will need to get creditors to agree to a new,
lower ratio target in exchange for a higher one-off interest
payment. Creditors could even demand the immediate sale of
assets.
"We expect Cemex will soon require a waiver on its financial
covenants, particularly those related to leverage ... but we do
not think it will be cost-free, with one likely condition from
the banks being a reduction in their exposure to Cemex," said a
report from HSBC.
Cemex has said it will sell $1 billion worth of non-core
assets through the end of 2012 to repay debt, but analysts
remain unconvinced.
"Selling real estate assets sounds lovely but I don't know
if there is demand for these type of assets, especially now.
The $1 billion target has a downside: if things get worse, they
won't get paid what they are expecting," one analyst added.
The covenants were linked to a debt refinancing deal
reached between Cemex and its creditors in 2009 after it came
dangerously close on defaulting on some $15 billion in debt. In
2010, the company obtained a waiver to lower the covenants.
(Writing by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Gary Hill)