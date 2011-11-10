MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Citigroup Inc (C.N) held a 5.2 percent stake in Mexican cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) as of Oct. 21, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

The 13G filing said Citigroup held nearly 558 million Cemex shares.

Cemex Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano is a member of Citigroup's international advisory board, according to the cement maker's annual filing with the SEC earlier this year. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Elinor Comlay)