MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexico's Cemex said on
Wednesday that it had appointed a new chairman and chief
executive for its Latam subsidiary, after some former executives
were fired amid investigations into improper payments relating
to a land deal in Colombia.
Juan Pablo San Agustin was named chairman of the board of
Cemex Latam Holdings, while Jaime Muguiro was named its
new chief executive, Cemex said in a filing.
It also named Ricardo Naya as the director of Cemex
Colombia.
Cemex said in September it had dismissed two senior
executives and accepted the resignation of another after it
found improper payments linked to a new cement plant in northern
Colombia.
