BRIEF-Alaska Communications enters into new $195 mln senior credit facility
March 14 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :
MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Wednesday it would buy back more than $950 million worth of its debt from bondholders through a tender offer, as part of a wider plan under a new chief executive to reduce its leverage.
Cemex, one of the world's largest cement maker, said holders of $592.5 million worth of outstanding 9 percent notes due in 2018 and $365.1 million worth of 9.25 percent notes due in 2020 had tendered their notes by the Wednesday deadline.
The purchase will help the company, which has grappled with a heavy debt burden and cost-cutting since the global downturn, to lower its debt-to-equity ratio and reduce interest payments.
Cemex announced the offer to buy back the debt on Sept. 4. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 14 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :
* Skechers Performance(tm) extends partnership with Conqur Endurance Group
* Futures down: Dow 62 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)