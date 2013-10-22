BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
BRUSSELS Oct 22 European Union antitrust regulators are investigating whether Swiss cement maker Holcim's proposed takeover of Mexican rival Cemex's operations in Germany will reduce competition and result in higher prices for consumers.
Holcim and Cemex revealed plans in August to exchange some assets and combine others in Europe in response to tough conditions in the construction industry.
The European Commission said it will decide by March 10, 2014, whether to clear the deal.
"The Commission's initial market investigation indicated that the proposed transaction may substantially lessen competition in parts of Germany and Belgium," the EU competition authority said in a statement.
"In particular, the Commission is concerned that the transaction could enable cement producers active in Germany and Belgium to coordinate their market behaviour, or facilitate such coordination."
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA acquired a 15 percent stake in a subway line in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, from construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.