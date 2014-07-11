* European Commission objections dent Cemex hopes of
unconditional approval
* EU regulators cleared German part of Cemex, Holcim deal
early this month
(Adds Cemex comments, Holcim and Commission declined to
comment)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 11 Europe's antitrust regulator
has objected to Cemex's plan to acquire Holcim's
Spanish units, a person familiar with the matter said
on Friday, denting the Mexican cement producer's hopes of
getting EU approval without concessions.
Cemex and Holcim unveiled the deal in August last year, part
of which included the Swiss-based peer taking over Cemex's
German businesses. The European Commission cleared this deal
unconditionally earlier this month.
The Spanish part however triggered an in-depth probe by the
EU competition watchdog in April. Its preliminary review showed
that the takeover would substantially curb competition in the
grey cement market in certain parts of Spain.
"The European Commission has sent a statement of objections
to the companies," the person said, referring to a document
which backs up the EU watchdog's views that the deal would be a
significant impediment to competition.
Reacting to the new, Cemex said: "We cannot comment and the
process is following its normal course. Proper disclosure will
be made when we have to make it."
Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, and Holcim declined to comment.
Companies typically allay regulatory concerns by offering
concessions such as asset sales or pledges giving rivals access
to key infrastructure, networks or key technology.
The source said Cemex had offered some concessions during
the Commission's preliminary review but these were not
considered to be sufficient. The Commission has set a Sept. 5
deadline for its decision.
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Lopez in Monterrey and Joshua
Franklin in Zurich; editing by Robin Emmott)