* Prices IPO at the low end of indicative range
* Third-largest IPO and biggest since 2013
* Strong cement sales on the back of construction boom
(Adds fund manager's comments)
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, June 30 Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc
, a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex, will
raise $535.8 million in the Southeast Asian nation's
third-largest IPO, pricing its shares at the low end of the
indicative range.
The Philippines' biggest IPO since 2013 is riding on the
construction boom in one of the fastest growing economies in
Asia, although the slashed offer price revealed investors'
worries about yield and the lacklustre performance of other
cement firms.
In a notice to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday,
Cemex Philippines said it priced the IPO at 10.75 pesos ($0.23)
per share. (bit.ly/296kDt1)
"It's not a screaming buy," Augusto Cosio, president of
First Metro Asset Management Inc in Manila, told Reuters.
"People will probably buy it, but buy it to flip it."
Some investors would have concerns about the company's lack
of a dividend policy, capacity constraints at its production
plants and the poor track record of other listed cement
manufacturers, he said.
Even so, the deal was oversubscribed even without orders
from trading participants and local investors, said Eduardo
Francisco, president of underwriter BDO Capital & Investment
Corp.
The offering will raise 25.13 billion pesos ($535.82
million), making it the Southeast Asian country's biggest IPO
since the record October 2013 share sale by Robinsons Retail
Holdings Inc, which raised more than $620 million.
The company announced last week an indicative range of 10.50
pesos to 12.00 pesos each for the Philippines' second listing
this year. It has secured $125 million from seven cornerstone
investors for the IPO, IFR reported.
The offer period will run from July 4 to July 11, with
listing on July 18. IPO proceeds will be used to pay debts
incurred during the acquisition of its operating subsidiaries.
Cement sales in the Philippines jumped 13 percent to 6.43
million tonnes in the first quarter on strong demand from both
government-supported and private sector-led construction, data
from the Cement Manufacturers' Association of the Philippines
showed.
($1 = 46.9000 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen
Coates)