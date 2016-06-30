MANILA, June 30 Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc
, a unit of Mexican cement giant Cemex, has
priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.75 pesos ($0.23)
per share, the company said on Thursday. (bit.ly/296kDt1)
The offering will raise 25.13 billion pesos ($535 million),
making it the Southeast Asian country's biggest IPO since the
record October 2013 share sale by Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc
, which raised more than $600 million.
The company announced last week an indicative range of 10.50
pesos to 12.00 pesos each for the Philippines' second listing
this year.
($1 = 46.8900 Philippine pesos)
