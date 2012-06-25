MEXICO CITY, June 25 Mexican cement maker Cemex launched a proposal on Monday to refinance debt due in 2014.

The company said it will propose a three-year extension of debt maturing in February 2014 to February 2017, and it plans a $1 billion pay down of debt in 2013, which may include some asset sales.

Monterrey-based Cemex, which was hit hard by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out some $16 billion to buy Australia's Rinker, has been working its way out of its deep debt troubles for the past three years. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)