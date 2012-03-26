(Adds analyst comment, background, updates quote)

MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexican cement maker Cemex SA's debt exchange offer fell short of analysts' expectations by yielding $131 million in savings.

The action was part of the company's strategy to cut refinancing risks after three choppy years when investors doubted its ability to repay debt.

Cemex purchased Australia's Rinker in 2007, but the deal soured as the U.S. housing market collapsed.

The company said on Monday that only 53 percent of its outstanding 2014 eurobonds had been exchanged for new senior notes maturing in 2019, and 48 percent of outstanding perpetual debentures were exchanged for new senior secured notes maturing in 2019.

Analysts had projected the exchange, which closed on Friday, would result in savings of around $400 million.

"I think that the percentage tendered was a little low," said Francisco Chavez, analyst with BBVA Bancomer. "It does help to improve the (debt) profile a bit, but does not dramatically change the story."

Cemex's total debt, including perpetuals, stood at $18.1 billion by the end of 2011, while consolidated funded debt, or that included in a 2009 refinancing agreement, was $15.5 billion.

Cemex has no major maturities due until 2014 but it has to shrink its funded debt to 6.5 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in June and reach even a lower ratio of 5.75 times by December.

The cement maker, one of the biggest in the world with operations in more than 50 countries, has to reduce its funded debt by around $800 million to meet all its 2012 obligations.

Cemex was not immediately available for comment. Its shares rose 1.2 percent to 10.26 pesos in the local bourse while its New York-traded stock gained 1.5 percent to $8.09.

The company posted last month a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, suggesting it might be close to turning the page on one of its toughest chapters in its history.

Cemex, one of a few Mexican companies with a global presence, expanded from a small family business into dozens of countries through aggressive acquisitions until it hit hard with the Rinker deal.

It sold more than $225 million of assets last year, mostly real estate, and plans to sell another $500 million in 2012 to help it meet pledges to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA ratio. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez; editing by John Wallace and Gerald E. McCormick)