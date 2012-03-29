MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexico's Cemex said on Thursday that industry forecasts show that it may have recorded double-digit growth in U.S. cement volumes in the first two months of the year, helped by good weather.

"The first two months of the year have been great, demand nation-wide has been in excess of 20 pct year-over-year," Maher Al-Haffar, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, told Reuters. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez)