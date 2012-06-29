MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Friday it has presented creditors with a refinancing plan that calls for a debt exchange and revised financial covenants.

The Monterrey-based company also said it could sell a minority stake in Cemex's operations in some countries and select U.S. and European assets to raise around $1 billion it needs for a 2013 paydown. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)