MEXICO CITY Aug 9 Mexico's Cemex, the world's No. 3 cement maker, said on Tuesday it issued about $202 million worth in local debt to refinance its debt obligations.

A trust from the Mexican arm of HSBC (HSBA.L) issued 2.5 billion pesos of receivables-backed bonds, maturing on Oct. 5, 2015.

"The sale of receivables will be on a non-recourse basis and will not represent debt for Cemex," the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

($1 = 12.37 as provided by the company) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz. Editing by Robert MacMillan)