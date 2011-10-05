* Cemex stock edges up but still near Monday's 13-year low
* Analyst sees risk of equity sale to appease creditors
* Bond prices recover but yields remain high
MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 Shares of Mexico's Cemex
edged up on Wednesday, a day after hitting a 13-year intraday
low on investors' fears that slowing global demand and a weak
peso could make the cement maker's debt a heavier burden.
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) shares dropped sharply early this week
and are down about 60 percent since the end of June. The
company's Mexican-traded shares rose 1.26 percent to close at
4.01 pesos as they rebounded off a low of 3.25 pesos, the
weakest since September 1998, touched in the prior session.
Cemex, which reports in U.S. dollars but earns most of its
revenue in euros and pesos, has pledged to keep its debt at
seven times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) by December as part of a broader
agreement with creditors.
But weaker cash flow could make it hard to hit the target
and creditors could impose new obligations to generate cash,
including forcing the company to sell assets or seek more
investment. For more on Cemex, see [ID:nN1E79322I]
The price of the company's U.S. dollar bonds also rebounded
although yields remain above 20 percent, according to IFR, in a
sign that bondholders are also uncomfortable with the company's
financial situation. [ID:nIFR832gpX]
BBVA Bancomer analyst Francisco Chavez said in a report
that Cemex may need to sell between $1 billion and $1.5 billion
in new stock to keep its creditors happy.
"This would mean a dilution for current shareholders,"
Chavez said. "Although the price is at a record low, Cemex's
valuation still suggests downside potential."
Growth is waning in Cemex's key markets of the United
States and Europe. Meanwhile, a deep slump in the peso MXN=
is increasing the weight of its dollar-denominated debts.
Cemex owes $17.3 billion, mostly from its 2007 purchase of
Australian rival Rinker. The company refinanced in 2009 after
teetering close to a default and had to renegotiate with
creditors last year.
Analysts say it is likely Cemex will miss the debt-ratio
target agreed on with its creditors for the end of this year,
and would probably have to renegotiate the terms of its debt
deal again, potentially pushing up servicing costs, analysts
said. [ID:nN1E7931MI]
But given that global pressures are crimping Cemex's cash
flow rather than any clear mismanagement, some analysts and
investors say it is likely that banks would grant the company a
waiver. [ID:nN1E7931OX]
U.S.-traded Cemex shares (CX.N) ended 0.7 percent higher at
$2.92.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriela Lopez, additional
reporting by Joan Magee in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)