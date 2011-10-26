* Says on track to meet year-end debt promises

* Asset sales to help bring down funded debt levels

* Posts wider loss in Q3 than expected (Adds comments, updates stock quote, edits)

By Gabriela Lopez and Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MONTERREY/MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, promised to cut funded debt by the end of the year, helping to ease concerns about its ability to meet creditor obligations despite a bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss.

The global economic downturn has taken a big toll on Cemex (CX.N) (CMXCPO.MX), which operates in 50 countries, slowing its cash generation, which is crucial to meet debt servicing costs and comply with creditor agreements.

After an ambitious acquisition spree soured in 2008 during the financial crisis, Cemex was saddled with huge debts that it has had to renegotiate with creditors.

Cemex Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Fernando Gonzalez told an analyst call that the company's funded debt, backed by instruments maturing in more than a year, is seen to be at $16 billion by the end of 2011 -- down 1.8 percent from about $16.3 billion in September.

The company has promised to cut debt to no more than seven times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by the end of the year, which will need a 5 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue from a year earlier.

Gonzalez said a recent prepayment as well as reserves of around $150 million from local debt would help bring down debt levels.

"In addition, consolidated funded debt could be further reduced by the expected asset sales during the fourth quarter of about $100 (million) to $200 million, as well as free cash flow generation," he said.

Along with breadmaker Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) and tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone company America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), Cemex is one of only a few Mexican companies with global reach.

Despite a widening in the debt ratio in the third quarter, investors were cautiously optimistic about the company's prospects, helping to support its shares, which plunged to a 13-year low earlier this month.

"People were thinking it was going to go bust; that's why the share price is recovering," said Jorge Lagunas at brokerage Interacciones.

"The company is showing that, at least in the short term, they are not going to default. With the recent data out of the United States, the outlook for the company is even looking a bit positive."

DEBT LEVELS EYED

In the third quarter, Cemex reported EBITDA growth of 1 percent from a year earlier, to $658 million, slightly above analysts' expectations.

But the Monterrey-based company lost $821.7 million in the July-to-September period, more than twice the level expected, according to a Reuters survey [ID:nN1E79H18E]. The cement maker had a net loss of $89 million a year earlier.

A big portion of that was due to currency losses -- Cemex reports in dollars, making it vulnerable to depreciation in the peso and euro. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

At the end of September, Cemex had debt amounting to 7.2 times EBITDA, slightly wider than the 7.16 ratio reported for the end of June; but the company insisted it could make the year-end target.

"I would like to reiterate our confidence in meeting our year-end covenants," Gonzalez said.

At a news conference later, Cemex said it would meet debt promises for 2012 as well, although analysts said it might have to sell more of the assets that have made Cemex a household name worldwide, selling cement from the busy streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh, to Portland, Oregon.

"We would be expecting them to sell assets and perhaps an additional capitalization," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst with Banorte. "Although the real problem is the performance in the United States, while demand does not recover, meeting covenants in 2012 looks complicated."

Cemex expects to sell $1 billion in assets by the end of 2012.

The company has around $8 billion in debt maturing in 2014, another issue making analysts nervous, particularly when Cemex is exposed to many international markets that may be subject to abrupt economic swings in the next few years.

Gonzalez told reporters that the company could refinance 2014 maturities but it was not clear whether he was referring to all or part of the amount due.

Cemex's New York-traded stock was up 3.3 percent at $3.72 and Mexican shares were 3.1 percent higher at 5.05 pesos, moderating stronger gains on opening. Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex, said they could reach 5.5 or 6 pesos in the short term. (Additional reporting by Lorena Segura and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)