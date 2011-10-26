Oct 26 Mexico's Cemex ( CMXCPO.MX ) ( CX.N ), one of the world's biggest cement makers, reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss on Wednesday.

Data from the company's third-quarter earnings report show most of Cemex's revenue this year has came from Northern Europe and Mexico.

REGION JAN-SEPT SALES PCT OF TOTAL BUSINESS DETAILS

Mexico $2.66 bln 23 Cemex in Mexico has reported

a slight pickup in

infrastructure and

commercial activity.

USA $1.84 bln 16 Sales in the United

States have slumped this

year because of the weak

U.S. economy. Cemex says the

industrial and commercial

sector is improving,

however.

Northern Europe $3.63 bln 32 Cemex's business in France

and Germany has benefited

from a pickup in

construction activity this

year.

Mediterranean $1.33 bln 12 Housing construction in

Spain is stagnant, Cemex

says, and budget cuts have

affected its infrastructure

business.

South/Central America* $1.30 bln 11 Demand for building

materials is rising in this

region, Cemex reported in

the third quarter.

Asia $381 mln 3 Cemex's largest Asian

business is in the

Philippines, where the

residential sector has been

slow this year.

Other $288 mln 3

TOTAL $11.44 bln *Includes Caribbean (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)