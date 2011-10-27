* Stock halted for a few minutes
* Euro deal, Q3 results drive gains
(Adds trading halt, updates quotes)
Oct 27 Shares of Mexico's Cemex surged 19
percent on Thursday, prompting exchange authorities to briefly
suspend trading in the stock, which was helped by news European
leaders had reached a long-awaited deal to boost the region's
bailout fund.
Cemex (CMXCPO.MX), one of the world's biggest cement
companies, has operations in several European nations. Its
shares in Mexico traded at 5.93 pesos, up 17.89 percent with
less than half an hour before the closing bell.
Its New York-traded stock (CX.N) soared nearly 23 percent
to $4.55.
A report on Wednesday showing better-than-expected earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
growth in the third quarter and the company's reassurances it
will meet key debt obligations by year-end also contributed to
the gains, traders said.
Cemex shares were hit hard in the July-September period as
analysts dumped the company on mounting concerns it may not be
able to meet debt covenants in December.
But details provided by Cemex management on Wednesday
provided new information that helped soothe investors
concerns.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Lizbeth Salazar; Editing
by Richard Chang, Gary Hill)