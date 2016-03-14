(Adds quote, background on Cemex, changes dateline from MEXICO CITY)

By Gabriela Lopez

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 14 Mexican cement producer Cemex hopes to complete an initial public offering (IPO) of a minority stake in its Philippine unit within four months, and is in talks to sell U.S. assets, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

Cemex, which is saddled with high dollar-denominated debt, and is in the midst of a major asset-selling plan, hopes to raise as much as 39.745 billion pesos ($855 million) in the IPO of Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc, in what would be the Philippines' biggest IPO.

"I can't see it taking more than four months, and it will probably not be less than three months," Cemex CEO Fernando Gonzalez said in a phone interview on Monday.

He said that Cemex's future asset sales could potentially follow a similar path as in the Philippines, with the company using IPOs to sell assets. He also said Cemex is in talks to sell U.S. assets, such as a pipe factory, and that it could also shed holdings in Europe and the Middle East.

Gonzalez added that during the first quarter, the company enjoyed higher sales in pretty much all of its geographical markets thanks to an improving economic climate.

Cemex, which operates in 50 countries and is one of the world's biggest cement companies, has been reaping rewards from a cost-cutting effort that is part of a longer-term bid to regain its investment-grade rating.

It plans to sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion in assets and cut debt by $2 billion by the end of next year. The company has more than 80 percent of its $15.3 billion total debt denominated in dollars.

In a conference call after Cemex's fourth-quarter earnings last month, Gonzalez said that despite market volatility, he is confident the company can get "reasonable prices" for the businesses it is hoping to sell.

Shares in Cemex were up 0.46 percent at 10.82 pesos ($0.61) per share in late morning trading.

($1 = 17.7405 pesos)