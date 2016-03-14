(Adds quote, background on Cemex, changes dateline from MEXICO
CITY)
By Gabriela Lopez
MONTERREY, Mexico, March 14 Mexican cement
producer Cemex hopes to complete an initial public
offering (IPO) of a minority stake in its Philippine unit within
four months, and is in talks to sell U.S. assets, the company's
chief executive said on Monday.
Cemex, which is saddled with high dollar-denominated debt,
and is in the midst of a major asset-selling plan, hopes to
raise as much as 39.745 billion pesos ($855 million) in the IPO
of Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc, in what would be the
Philippines' biggest IPO.
"I can't see it taking more than four months, and it will
probably not be less than three months," Cemex CEO Fernando
Gonzalez said in a phone interview on Monday.
He said that Cemex's future asset sales could potentially
follow a similar path as in the Philippines, with the company
using IPOs to sell assets. He also said Cemex is in talks to
sell U.S. assets, such as a pipe factory, and that it could also
shed holdings in Europe and the Middle East.
Gonzalez added that during the first quarter, the company
enjoyed higher sales in pretty much all of its geographical
markets thanks to an improving economic climate.
Cemex, which operates in 50 countries and is one of the
world's biggest cement companies, has been reaping rewards from
a cost-cutting effort that is part of a longer-term bid to
regain its investment-grade rating.
It plans to sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion in assets and
cut debt by $2 billion by the end of next year. The company has
more than 80 percent of its $15.3 billion total debt denominated
in dollars.
In a conference call after Cemex's fourth-quarter earnings
last month, Gonzalez said that despite market volatility, he is
confident the company can get "reasonable prices" for the
businesses it is hoping to sell.
Shares in Cemex were up 0.46 percent at 10.82 pesos ($0.61)
per share in late morning trading.
($1 = 17.7405 pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)