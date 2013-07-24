BOGOTA, July 24 Cemex Latam Holdings,
the regional unit of Mexican cement company Cemex
which listed on Colombia's stock exchange last year, posted
second-quarter profit of $115 million on Wednesday, versus $26
million in the first quarter.
Net sales in the second quarter rose 8 percent to $431
million, the holding said in an earnings report filed with
Colombia's securities regulator.
Cemex Latam Holdings incorporates the assets of the
conglomerate in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil, Guatemala,
Nicaragua and El Salvador.