BOGOTA Feb 4 Cemex Latam Holdings, a subsidiary of Mexican cement maker Cemex, said on Wednesday it made a net profit of $64 million in the fourth quarter, a 144 percent increase from the same period of the prior year.

Net sales fell 13 percent to $400 million from the fourth quarter of 2013 when demand was bolstered by major roadworks in Colombia, by far the company's most important market with government-led infrastructure and housing investments under way.

Fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 15 percent to $134 million.

Bogota-traded shares in the company, which operates in Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador, were down 3 percent at 14,700 pesos ($6).

Full-year 2014 net profit rose 4 percent to $273 million with a 1 percent increase in sales to $1.725 billion. The company's debt was cut during last year by 13 percent to $1.14 billion, versus 2013.

($1 = 2,376.7500 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)