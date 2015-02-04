BOGOTA Feb 4 Cemex Latam Holdings, a
subsidiary of Mexican cement maker Cemex, said on Wednesday it
made a net profit of $64 million in the fourth quarter, a 144
percent increase from the same period of the prior year.
Net sales fell 13 percent to $400 million from the fourth
quarter of 2013 when demand was bolstered by major roadworks in
Colombia, by far the company's most important market with
government-led infrastructure and housing investments under way.
Fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) fell 15 percent to $134 million.
Bogota-traded shares in the company, which operates in
Colombia, Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua and
El Salvador, were down 3 percent at 14,700 pesos ($6).
Full-year 2014 net profit rose 4 percent to $273 million
with a 1 percent increase in sales to $1.725 billion. The
company's debt was cut during last year by 13 percent to $1.14
billion, versus 2013.
($1 = 2,376.7500 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Peter Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)