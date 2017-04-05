BRUSSELS, April 5 EU antitrust regulators
blocked on Wednesday a joint bid by German cement producers
HeidelbergCement and Schwenk for Cemex's
Croatian business after the companies failed to address
competition concerns.
The European Commission said the companies' proposal to
grant rivals access to a cement terminal in southern Croatia was
not sufficient, confirming a Reuters story on March 28.
"We had clear evidence that this takeover would have led to
price increases in Croatia, which could have adversely affected
the construction sector. HeidelbergCement and Schwenk failed to
offer appropriate remedies to address these concerns," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)