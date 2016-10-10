UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
BRUSSELS Oct 10 EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into German cement producers HeidelbergCement and Schwenk's joint acquisition of Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit, saying the deal might hurt competition and lead to price hikes.
The German companies' joint subsidiary DDC is the largest importer in the area while Cemex Croatia is the biggest producer. The European Commission said the deal might hurt rivals and consumers.
"The Commission thus has preliminary concerns that the transaction may strengthen the market power of Cemex Croatia in southern Croatia and result in price increases for grey cement," the EU competition watchdog said.
The companies may have to offer concessions to allay the concerns. The Commission will decide on the deal by Feb. 23. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: