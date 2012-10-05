Oct 5 CEMEX SAB de CV on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, Barclays Capital, RBS, Credit Agricole, HSBC and ING were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CEMEX AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 9.375 PCT MATURITY 10/21/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/21/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 9.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A