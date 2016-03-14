CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
HONG KONG, March 14 Cemex Holdings Philippines, a subsidiary of Mexican cement giant Cemex, plans to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing a banker familiar with the plans.
The company tapped Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan to manage the IPO, though no timetable has been decided for the deal, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Cemex didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans.
The company said on Friday the IPO is one of the options the company is exploring as part of a divestiture plan. The plan, unveiled in 2015, aims to shed assets worth $1 billion to $1.5 billion by mid-2016. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Foxconn could bid up to $27 billion for Toshiba's chip business - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nxG5wQ