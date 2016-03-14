HONG KONG, March 14 Cemex Holdings Philippines, a subsidiary of Mexican cement giant Cemex, plans to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing a banker familiar with the plans.

The company tapped Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan to manage the IPO, though no timetable has been decided for the deal, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Cemex didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans.

The company said on Friday the IPO is one of the options the company is exploring as part of a divestiture plan. The plan, unveiled in 2015, aims to shed assets worth $1 billion to $1.5 billion by mid-2016. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)