HONG KONG, June 20 Cemex Holdings Philippines, a
subsidiary of Mexican cement giant Cemex, will
launch on Tuesday an up to $526 million initial public offering,
IFR reported on Monday, citing a person close to the deal.
The company is offering 2.03 billion shares in an indicative
range of 10.50 pesos to 12.00 pesos each, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
Cemex Holdings Philippines has secured $125 million from
seven cornerstone investors for the IPO, IFR said.
The company didn't immediately reply to a Reuters emailed
request for comment on the deal.
($1 = 46.3400 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)