MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Trading in Mexico's Cemex was halted on Monday afternoon, a trader in the Mexican stock exchange said, as shares plunged nearly 15 percent.

When shares decline, or rise, by 15 percent, exchange authorities suspend trading to give some time for the bids and asks on a stock to catch up.

Cemex -- which last traded at 3.79 pesos per shares, down 14.64 percent -- declined to comment on its steep decline. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, Lizbeth Salazar, writing by Cyntia Barrera Diaz)