MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexico's Cemex expects U.S.
cement prices to increase between 5 percent and 6 percent on
average in 2014, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Mexican cement prices should rise between 3 percent to 5
percent this year, the spokesman said.
Separately, Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said the
company planned to participate in between 5 and 7 electricity
generation projects under Mexico's energy reform, which opened
up the state-controlled sector this year to greater private
investment.
