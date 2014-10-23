Oct 23 Mexican cement maker Cemex will not make an offer for assets of its rivals Lafarge and Holcim that are available due to their proposed merger, Cemex CEO Fernando Gonzalez said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

Lafarge and Holcim unveiled plans in April to create the world's biggest cement group and have drawn up a list of assets they plan to sell worldwide to appease regulators.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez)