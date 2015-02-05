(Adds assets sale plans, cost-cutting plans, changes headline)
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican cement-maker Cemex
on Thursday posted a narrower fourth-quarter
loss and said it was stepping up efforts to regain its
investment-grade debt rating by cutting costs and selling up to
$1.5 billion in assets over the next 18 months.
Cemex, burdened with a heavy debt load from expensive
acquisitions before the financial crisis, has been focusing on
reducing debt to regain an investment-grade rating.
Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez disclosed the
planned asset sales during an earnings conference call. Cemex
expects to reduce costs and spending by $300 million while
paying down $500 million in outstanding debt in 2015.
Cemex said capital spending will reach $800 million this
year, up 4.6 percent from $765 million in 2014 while cement
volumes are forecast to grow by the mid-single digits in
percentage terms in 2015.
Cemex stock rose 8.6 percent to 14.20 pesos.
Cemex reported its quarterly loss narrowed to $178 million
from $255 million a year earlier, but was bigger than
expectations, hurt by a drop in asset values and a loss related
to a derivative instrument tied to the company's share price.
Analysts looked for a fourth-quarter loss of $15 million.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $3.84 billion as currency
fluctuations offset higher prices in Cemex's key markets in
Mexico and the Americas.
In an investor note, Credit Suisse said volumes in Mexico
and the United States were surprisingly high but sounded a note
of caution about 2015, saying "... we believe the market is
underestimating the impact that lower oil prices will have on
the Texas jobs market and construction activity."
Cemex has hiked prices to combat weak revenue in Mexico,
where a package of government infrastructure projects has been
slow to launch, and in other sluggish markets.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, was $701 million, in line with
expectations.
The company reported a loss of $182 million on financial
instruments, mostly tied to a derivative that pays out when
Cemex's shares rise.
